Odisha Gears Up for Major Investment Summit

The Odisha government hosted an investor road show as a prelude to the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'. State officials, led by Minister Mukesh Mahaling, engaged with industry leaders to explore collaboration opportunities, highlighting Odisha's thriving business ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, the Odisha government organized an investor road show in anticipation of the state's flagship investment summit, 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', set for January 28 and 29 next year.

State Minister for Electronics and IT, Mukesh Mahaling, along with senior officials, met top industry leaders to discuss potential collaborations, according to an official statement.

During an event later in the day, the minister elaborated on Odisha's robust business ecosystem, while representatives from multinational firms shared positive experiences of operating in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

