Odisha Gears Up for Major Investment Summit

On Thursday, the Odisha government organized an investor road show in anticipation of the state's flagship investment summit, 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', set for January 28 and 29 next year.

State Minister for Electronics and IT, Mukesh Mahaling, along with senior officials, met top industry leaders to discuss potential collaborations, according to an official statement.

During an event later in the day, the minister elaborated on Odisha's robust business ecosystem, while representatives from multinational firms shared positive experiences of operating in Odisha.

