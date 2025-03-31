Bill Murray's Regret: Missing Out on a Clint Eastwood Collaboration

Renowned actor Bill Murray has revealed a major regret: not seizing the opportunity to work with esteemed director Clint Eastwood. Despite his impressive career spanning decades with films like 'Ghostbusters' and 'Lost in Translation,' Murray laments turning down a project from the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Murray reflected on how he could have joined Eastwood after watching several of his movies, which included 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.' He even reached out to Eastwood, who extended an offer for a big-scale service comedy.

Concerned about being typecast in military comedies following his role in 'Stripes,' Murray declined. Speaking about the decision, he confessed it remains one of his few career regrets, especially given the film's potential grandeur with World War II boats and impressive scenes.

(With inputs from agencies.)