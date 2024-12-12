India Secures 12 Sukhoi Jets in Landmark Deal with HAL

The Defence Ministry has inked a monumental deal valued at Rs 13,500 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 12 Sukhoi jets. The acquisition of these advanced aircraft, featuring 62.6% domestic content, represents a significant step in bolstering the Indian Air Force.

The Su-30MKI jets, showcasing ties between India and Russia, are produced under an intergovernmental framework. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is tasked with manufacturing these jets, emphasizing the growth of indigenous capabilities within the aerospace sector.

According to a statement posted on 'X', the ministry lauded the agreement as a crucial advancement towards India's self-reliance, aiming to strengthen the operational prowess of the armed forces. This development is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing the capabilities of the nation's defence industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)