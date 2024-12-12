Left Menu

India Secures 12 Sukhoi Jets in Landmark Deal with HAL

The Defence Ministry announced a significant deal, worth Rs 13,500 crore, with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to acquire 12 Russian-origin Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets, featuring 62.6% domestic content. This procurement underscores India's push towards self-reliance in enhancing armed forces' capabilities.

Updated: 12-12-2024 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry has inked a monumental deal valued at Rs 13,500 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 12 Sukhoi jets. The acquisition of these advanced aircraft, featuring 62.6% domestic content, represents a significant step in bolstering the Indian Air Force.

The Su-30MKI jets, showcasing ties between India and Russia, are produced under an intergovernmental framework. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is tasked with manufacturing these jets, emphasizing the growth of indigenous capabilities within the aerospace sector.

According to a statement posted on 'X', the ministry lauded the agreement as a crucial advancement towards India's self-reliance, aiming to strengthen the operational prowess of the armed forces. This development is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing the capabilities of the nation's defence industry.

