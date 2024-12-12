Telangana CM Advocates for State Development with Union Ministers
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged with three Union ministers in Delhi to advance infrastructure and development initiatives in transport, education, and environment sectors. He discussed key projects, including the Regional Ring Road, educational developments, and urban projects such as the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 and Musi River revival.
In a strategic move to propel Telangana's growth, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with three Union ministers in New Delhi, advocating for vital infrastructure and development projects. The meetings targeted significant sectors including transportation, education, and environmental progress.
Chief Minister Reddy's dialogue with Nitin Gadkari, head of Road Transport and Highways, focused on the crucial Regional Ring Road's northern segment in Hyderabad, emphasizing the near-complete land acquisition and seeking technical and financial endorsements.
Further discussions with Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy detailed educational advancements, including a new Kendriya Vidyalaya, the advancement of Hyderabad Metro Phase 2, and environmental revitalization efforts such as the Musi River project.
