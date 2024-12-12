Left Menu

Viral Videos Expose Alleged Misconduct Among Mumbai's Bus Drivers

Videos showing drivers of Mumbai's wet-leased BEST buses consuming alcohol have surfaced, following a fatal accident. BEST has received multiple videos, including one where a driver drinks at the wheel. Authorities are under pressure to implement stricter measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing development for Mumbai's public transport system, videos have emerged allegedly showing drivers of wet-leased Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses purchasing and drinking alcohol. These revelations follow the tragic December 9 accident in Kurla West, where a bus crash claimed seven lives and injured 42 others.

The footage, which has quickly gained traction on social media, includes a clip purportedly depicting a driver consuming alcohol at the wheel in Mulund depot on election day. BEST officials confirmed the immediate dismissal of the driver and reported similar infractions by others at different locales, including Bandra East and Andheri.

Addressing the growing controversy, Suhas Samant, president of the BEST Kamgar Sena, criticized the videos for damaging the reputation of the transport organization and its employees. Meanwhile, BEST's general manager, Anilkumar Diggikar, announced new safety measures, including mandatory breathalyzer tests, in collaboration with bus operators to enhance passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

