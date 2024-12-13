Left Menu

Wall Street Volatility Amid Key Economic Indicators

Wall Street hesitated as investors analyzed economic reports before the Federal Reserve's meeting. Key indicators showed mixed signals: rising producer prices, climbing unemployment claims, and doubts about future rate cuts. Strong tech stock rallies drove record highs, while some stocks like Adobe and Nordson dragged down the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:04 IST
Wall Street Volatility Amid Key Economic Indicators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street hesitated on Thursday as investors analyzed key economic indicators ahead of next week's pivotal Federal Reserve meeting.

The Labor Department reported higher-than-expected U.S. producer price increases, but service costs showed broader disinflationary trends. Rising unemployment claims triggered concerns about the labor market's resilience.

Major indexes fluctuated with technology stocks initially fueling rallies, though mixed results from companies like Nvidia and Adobe weighed on gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024