Wall Street Volatility Amid Key Economic Indicators

Wall Street hesitated on Thursday as investors analyzed key economic indicators ahead of next week's pivotal Federal Reserve meeting.

The Labor Department reported higher-than-expected U.S. producer price increases, but service costs showed broader disinflationary trends. Rising unemployment claims triggered concerns about the labor market's resilience.

Major indexes fluctuated with technology stocks initially fueling rallies, though mixed results from companies like Nvidia and Adobe weighed on gains.

