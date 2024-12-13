Wall Street Volatility Amid Key Economic Indicators
Wall Street hesitated as investors analyzed economic reports before the Federal Reserve's meeting. Key indicators showed mixed signals: rising producer prices, climbing unemployment claims, and doubts about future rate cuts. Strong tech stock rallies drove record highs, while some stocks like Adobe and Nordson dragged down the market.
Wall Street hesitated on Thursday as investors analyzed key economic indicators ahead of next week's pivotal Federal Reserve meeting.
The Labor Department reported higher-than-expected U.S. producer price increases, but service costs showed broader disinflationary trends. Rising unemployment claims triggered concerns about the labor market's resilience.
Major indexes fluctuated with technology stocks initially fueling rallies, though mixed results from companies like Nvidia and Adobe weighed on gains.
