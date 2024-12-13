BEST Scandal: Viral Videos Show Drivers Buying Alcohol

Recent videos have emerged online, showing drivers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet engaging in alcohol consumption or purchase while on duty. The videos have caused public outcry, especially following a tragic incident involving a wet-leased electric bus in Kurla West.

The fatal accident on December 9 resulted in seven deaths and injuries to 42 individuals when the bus careened into nearby vehicles and pedestrians. Subsequently, four videos of similar incidents surfaced, raising safety concerns regarding the agency's drivers.

BEST has already sacked one driver shown drinking while at the wheel in Mulund depot. Officials are considering implementing breathalyser tests for wet-lease bus operators to prevent future negligence. BEST Kamgar Sena president Suhas Samant emphasized the difference in accountability between wet-leased drivers and BEST employees.

