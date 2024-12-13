BEST Scandal: Viral Videos Show Drivers Buying Alcohol
Videos of drivers in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet buying or drinking alcohol have surfaced online. The footage follows a deadly accident involving a wet-leased electric bus. BEST management promises stricter measures, including mandatory breathalysers, to ensure safety and discipline.
- Country:
- India
Recent videos have emerged online, showing drivers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet engaging in alcohol consumption or purchase while on duty. The videos have caused public outcry, especially following a tragic incident involving a wet-leased electric bus in Kurla West.
The fatal accident on December 9 resulted in seven deaths and injuries to 42 individuals when the bus careened into nearby vehicles and pedestrians. Subsequently, four videos of similar incidents surfaced, raising safety concerns regarding the agency's drivers.
BEST has already sacked one driver shown drinking while at the wheel in Mulund depot. Officials are considering implementing breathalyser tests for wet-lease bus operators to prevent future negligence. BEST Kamgar Sena president Suhas Samant emphasized the difference in accountability between wet-leased drivers and BEST employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation
Shreyas Iyer Shines in SMAT as Mumbai Triumphs Over Maharashtra
False Alarm: Woman Detained After Threatening Call to Mumbai Police
Thane's Rise: Transforming into Mumbai's Premier Urban Hub
Wedding Journey Nightmare: Bus Accident Near Lacchiwala