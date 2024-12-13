India's Economic Surge: Hindu Growth Rate Revamped

India has emerged as the fastest-growing economy globally, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Fadnavis emphasized a model of economic growth that includes speed, transparency, and inclusivity.

Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum, Fadnavis stated that under Modi’s 'Hindu growth rate model,' India is set to inspire global economic strategies. This model stands in contrast to the sluggish growth between the 1950s and 1980s. Maharashtra, he noted, is keen to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2028.

Fadnavis highlighted key areas such as infrastructure, green energy, water conservation, and technology's role in development. He praised initiatives that ensure sustainable and inclusive growth, mirroring India's cultural ethos, and predicts Mumbai evolving into a fintech hub. The World Hindu Economic Forum aims to unite traders, technocrats, and economists to foster development.

(With inputs from agencies.)