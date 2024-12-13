European Stocks on Shaky Ground as Economic Concerns Brew
European stocks slipped, ending a three-week winning streak, amid investor uncertainty over monetary easing in the euro zone. The STOXX 600 index slightly decreased, influenced by various factors, including ECB rate cuts and projections. Meanwhile, Munich Re's gains boosted the German DAX, while UK stocks reacted to economic contraction news.
On Friday, European stocks faltered, poised to disrupt a three-week winning trajectory. Investors are grappling with the euro zone's monetary easing uncertainties as concerns over economic deceleration and potential trade conflicts loom.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a minor decline of 0.1%, poised for a 0.3% downturn this week. Market volatility persisted with varied stimulus news from China, inflation figures from the U.S. and euro zone, and the European Central Bank's fourth rate reduction this year.
Munich Re's announcement, targeting significant profit growth, propelled German DAX upward, while UK shares adjusted to October's economic contraction. Investors now look ahead to France's political developments and the U.S. Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Labour Crisis: Economic Growth vs Workforce Depletion
India's Slowing Economic Growth: Manufacturing and Consumption Woes
Women-Led Economic Growth: A New Vision for India
India's Economic Growth: Under Pressure from Weak Consumption
Canada's Economic Growth: A Mixed Bag in the Third Quarter