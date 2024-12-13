Left Menu

European Stocks on Shaky Ground as Economic Concerns Brew

European stocks slipped, ending a three-week winning streak, amid investor uncertainty over monetary easing in the euro zone. The STOXX 600 index slightly decreased, influenced by various factors, including ECB rate cuts and projections. Meanwhile, Munich Re's gains boosted the German DAX, while UK stocks reacted to economic contraction news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, European stocks faltered, poised to disrupt a three-week winning trajectory. Investors are grappling with the euro zone's monetary easing uncertainties as concerns over economic deceleration and potential trade conflicts loom.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a minor decline of 0.1%, poised for a 0.3% downturn this week. Market volatility persisted with varied stimulus news from China, inflation figures from the U.S. and euro zone, and the European Central Bank's fourth rate reduction this year.

Munich Re's announcement, targeting significant profit growth, propelled German DAX upward, while UK shares adjusted to October's economic contraction. Investors now look ahead to France's political developments and the U.S. Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

