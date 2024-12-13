Left Menu

Welspun Corp's $100 Million Expansion: Boosting Little Rock Facility

Welspun Corp has launched a $100-million project to double its Little Rock facility's capacity to 3.5 lakh tonnes. The expansion will enhance the plant's product line and create 175 jobs, slated for completion by March 2026. The groundbreaking event marks a significant investment in the region's economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:24 IST
Welspun Corp's $100 Million Expansion: Boosting Little Rock Facility
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun Corp announced on Monday the initiation of a $100-million expansion strategy aimed at doubling the production capacity of its Little Rock facility in the United States to 3.5 lakh tonnes. The current manufacturing capability stands at 1.75 lakh tonnes.

The project, expected to be finalized by March 2026, saw a groundbreaking ceremony by Welspun Tubular LLC on Friday at the Little Rock site. The expansion will introduce high-frequency induction welding (HFIW) pipe manufacturing capabilities.

This strategic move is set to diversify Welspun's line pipe offerings in the U.S., adding 175 jobs to the Little Rock plant. Welspun Corp, a part of Welspun World, ranks among the top three manufacturers of large-diameter line pipes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024