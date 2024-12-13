Welspun Corp's $100 Million Expansion: Boosting Little Rock Facility

Welspun Corp announced on Monday the initiation of a $100-million expansion strategy aimed at doubling the production capacity of its Little Rock facility in the United States to 3.5 lakh tonnes. The current manufacturing capability stands at 1.75 lakh tonnes.

The project, expected to be finalized by March 2026, saw a groundbreaking ceremony by Welspun Tubular LLC on Friday at the Little Rock site. The expansion will introduce high-frequency induction welding (HFIW) pipe manufacturing capabilities.

This strategic move is set to diversify Welspun's line pipe offerings in the U.S., adding 175 jobs to the Little Rock plant. Welspun Corp, a part of Welspun World, ranks among the top three manufacturers of large-diameter line pipes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)