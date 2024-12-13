Left Menu

ECB's Careful Policy and Market Reactions: An Economic Overview

Bund yields see significant weekly rise as ECB maintains cautious approach on rate cuts. Investors focus on ECB President Lagarde's upcoming speech and PMI data. ECB communication hints at softening bias, though monetary policy remains non-committal. French politics impact yields with Macron appointing a new prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:08 IST
ECB's Careful Policy and Market Reactions: An Economic Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank's policy decisions have driven Bund yields to their largest weekly gain since mid-April. In response to the ECB's hesitant stance on rate cuts, investors are now anticipating President Christine Lagarde's upcoming address and the release of purchasing manager indices on Monday.

Economist Mariano Cena from Barclays noted that despite the removal of the 'restrictive policy' language, the ECB's future path remains uncertain. Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a rise, reaching its highest since late November, as ECB policymakers hinted at potential future rate cuts if inflation targets align.

Meanwhile, political dynamics in France also played a role, as Emmanuel Macron appointed a new prime minister amidst ongoing fiscal challenges. The yield spread between French and German bonds indicates investor caution, while the anticipation of next week's Federal Reserve meeting keeps the market on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024