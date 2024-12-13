Left Menu

Price Manipulation in Sugar Markets: A Call for Action

Former MP Raju Shetti urges Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to stop the sale of sugar at prices below market rates in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka. He highlights how this practice harms farmers and consumers, creating an unethical relationship between large traders and factory executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:40 IST
Price Manipulation in Sugar Markets: A Call for Action
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, former MP Raju Shetti has reached out to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, urging immediate intervention to halt the sale of sugar at cut-rate prices in the regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, as well as parts of neighboring Karnataka.

Shetti warns that such actions not only disrupt market dynamics but severely impact sugarcane farmers and consumers. His letter to the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution exposes how certain factories, citing low recovery rates, are selling sugar for Rs 3100 per quintal, drastically undercutting the market average.

Highlighting the unethical practices at play, Shetti points out that while farmers are underpaid, consumers face inflated prices. He calls for swift governmental intervention to protect both farmers and consumers from this exploitative trade nexus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024