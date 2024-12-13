Price Manipulation in Sugar Markets: A Call for Action

In a pivotal move, former MP Raju Shetti has reached out to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, urging immediate intervention to halt the sale of sugar at cut-rate prices in the regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, as well as parts of neighboring Karnataka.

Shetti warns that such actions not only disrupt market dynamics but severely impact sugarcane farmers and consumers. His letter to the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution exposes how certain factories, citing low recovery rates, are selling sugar for Rs 3100 per quintal, drastically undercutting the market average.

Highlighting the unethical practices at play, Shetti points out that while farmers are underpaid, consumers face inflated prices. He calls for swift governmental intervention to protect both farmers and consumers from this exploitative trade nexus.

