Bangalore Metro Rail Project Secures Full Funding with KfW Germany Loan

The Government of India has secured a significant milestone for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-2 by signing a Rs 3,044.54 crore loan agreement with KfW Germany, officials announced on Friday.

This agreement ensures complete financial closure for Phase-2 of the metro rail project, solidifying funding arrangements critical for its advancement.

A parallel project agreement was executed between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and KfW Germany. BMRCL officials highlighted that, prior to this agreement, Rs 9,096.60 crore of the approved senior debt of Rs 12,141.14 crore had been arranged through various funding agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)