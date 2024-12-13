Left Menu

Bangalore Metro Rail Project Secures Full Funding with KfW Germany Loan

The Government of India and KfW Germany have signed a loan agreement worth Rs 3,044.54 crore for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-2. This marks full financial closure for the project. A separate agreement was also signed between the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and KfW Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:42 IST
Bangalore Metro Rail Project Secures Full Funding with KfW Germany Loan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has secured a significant milestone for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-2 by signing a Rs 3,044.54 crore loan agreement with KfW Germany, officials announced on Friday.

This agreement ensures complete financial closure for Phase-2 of the metro rail project, solidifying funding arrangements critical for its advancement.

A parallel project agreement was executed between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and KfW Germany. BMRCL officials highlighted that, prior to this agreement, Rs 9,096.60 crore of the approved senior debt of Rs 12,141.14 crore had been arranged through various funding agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024