Nissan's Bold India Strategy Amid Global Turbulence

Nissan plans to expand its operations in India by adding headcount and widening production despite facing global challenges. The company aims to introduce new models and increase its domestic and export volumes significantly by FY26. Nissan does not foresee global job cuts affecting its Indian market strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:11 IST
Nissan, the Japanese automotive giant, is unwavering in its commitment to strengthening its foothold in the Indian market despite global headwinds. According to a senior company official, Nissan plans to increase its workforce, adding 600 jobs at its Chennai plant to initiate a third production shift.

President of Nissan India Operations, Frank Torres, emphasized that the global restructure, including 9,000 job cuts, will not impact India as long as the brand remains competitive. Nissan has plans to introduce five new models over the next 30 months, targeting a tripling of domestic and export volumes by the end of FY26.

Torres also highlighted the company's commitment to growing partnerships with local suppliers and dealers, achieving an over 80% plant utilization rate by 2026. Furthermore, the company is expanding its export market significantly and aims for a 45% sales growth in FY24-25, leveraging its popular compact SUV Magnite.

