India’s Roadmap to Viksit Bharat Unveiled at Bombay Chamber’s 189th Foundation Day

In a momentous celebration of its 189th Foundation Day, the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry brought together notable leaders to shed light on India's Viksit Bharat vision. The highlight was an inspiring address by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, who outlined four pillars crucial to India's development as a global powerhouse: Business, Innovation, Talent, and Sustainability.

The Chamber also launched its anticipatory report on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', aiming to shape India's strategic trajectory towards becoming a developed nation. Commissioned to Artha India Research Advisors, the report set the tone for conversations led by industry stalwarts, emphasizing national resolve akin to post-war Germany and Japan to catalyze sustainable growth.

This seminal gathering saw engaging discussions, including a Fireside Chat exploring India's growth dynamics and a panel on energy efficiency, capital investment, and talent building as key to India's future economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)