Global Markets Grapple with Economic Uncertainty Amid Key Central Bank Meetings

World stock markets experienced a downturn on Monday, influenced by lackluster economic reports from China and Europe. Rising bond yields further pressured equity valuations amidst a week brimming with central bank meetings and significant economic data releases.

Earnings in China, reflected by a mere 3.0% growth in retail sales for November, underscored the need for heightened stimulus. China's central bank hinted at possible policy adjustments, as its blue-chip index edged down further.

Global attention now turns to central banks, with the Federal Reserve leading rate discussions midweek. A consensus expects a quarter-point rate cut, amidst expectations for fewer cuts next year. Bitcoin surged to new highs, influenced by anticipated regulatory shifts in the U.S.

