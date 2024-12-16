Global Markets Grapple with Economic Uncertainty Amid Key Central Bank Meetings
Global stock markets faced challenges due to weak economic figures from China and Europe, alongside rising bond yields affecting equity valuations. Central bank meetings this week are expected to bring interest rate adjustments. The U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce a rate cut soon.
World stock markets experienced a downturn on Monday, influenced by lackluster economic reports from China and Europe. Rising bond yields further pressured equity valuations amidst a week brimming with central bank meetings and significant economic data releases.
Earnings in China, reflected by a mere 3.0% growth in retail sales for November, underscored the need for heightened stimulus. China's central bank hinted at possible policy adjustments, as its blue-chip index edged down further.
Global attention now turns to central banks, with the Federal Reserve leading rate discussions midweek. A consensus expects a quarter-point rate cut, amidst expectations for fewer cuts next year. Bitcoin surged to new highs, influenced by anticipated regulatory shifts in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
