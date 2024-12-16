Europe's Labour Market Shifts: Implications for Economic Policy

Europe's labour market exhibited signs of softening in the third quarter, according to data released on Monday. This trend points to a potential easing of inflation pressures, which could further justify more interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The euro zone's labour costs increased by 4.6% in the third quarter, down from 5.2% previously, while job vacancy rates decreased to 2.5%. These indicators suggest a prolonged decline over the past two years, as reported by Eurostat.

Germany reported the most notable reduction in labour cost inflation, dropping from 6.0% to 4.2%. As income levels adjusted for inflation return to normal, companies remain cautious in granting wage increases due to weak productivity growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)