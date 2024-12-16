Left Menu

Pakistan's Record-Breaking Rate Cuts: A Boost for Economic Revival

Pakistan's central bank reduced its key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13%, marking the fifth consecutive cut as the country aims to rejuvenate its economy amid easing inflation. Supported by the IMF, the country faces risks such as external pressures and revenue challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:50 IST
Pakistan's Record-Breaking Rate Cuts: A Boost for Economic Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to stimulate its economy, Pakistan's central bank slashed the key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13% on Monday. This marks the fifth consecutive cut since June, as the nation contends with economic challenges and inflationary trends continue to ease.

The central bank's monetary policy committee emphasized that the calculated rate reductions are effectively balancing inflation control with sustainable economic growth. It projected inflation to average significantly below its previous forecast of 11.5% to 13.5% by 2025, although it warned of potential volatility from factors such as government revenue demands, food inflation, and global commodity prices.

With Pakistan striving for economic stability, underpinned by a $7 billion IMF facility, the central bank acknowledged that substantial efforts are essential to hit annual revenue targets. Recent economic measures have been met with the expectation of analysts, who correctly anticipated a 200 bps cut following a drastic drop in inflation, enhancing optimism for the country's financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

