Honoring Heroes: The Good Samaritan Award Goes to Suraj Prakash Vaid
The Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research awarded Suraj Prakash Vaid the inaugural Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award for his over three decades of selfless service in aiding road accident victims in Delhi. The award, honoring late Cheistha Kochhar, encourages societal contributions and spreads inspiration for social change.
New Delhi [India], December 16: In a heartening ceremony, the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research (C-DEP) awarded the first-ever Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award to Suraj Prakash Vaid, widely recognized as 'the man of the Golden Hour'.
For more than 35 years, Vaid has selflessly assisted road accident victims across Delhi, going beyond bystander roles to actively deliver critical aid for victims. His contributions haven't just stopped at saving lives; Vaid has dutifully engaged in the necessary legal processes, safeguarding victims' belongings, and representing them in courts when needed.
In a profound reflection on Vaid's contributions, Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar remarked, "Suraj is the perfect recipient for this inaugural award. His work embodies the essence of what my daughter, Cheistha, stood for—selfless service and societal change. It's our hope that others will be inspired to follow his path."
Accepting the accolade, Vaid expressed gratitude and called upon more individuals to dedicate themselves to societal service, stressing the importance of collective effort for a better society. Meanwhile, the Kochhar family continues to await the completion of investigations into Cheistha's untimely death in London, a painful chapter lingering beyond their expected resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
