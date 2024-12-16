UK-India Trade Talks Set to Resume Amid New Demands

The UK has proposed resuming discussions on a free trade agreement with India in January next year, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Talks initially began in January 2022 but stalled due to the two nations entering their general election cycles.

An official announcement in November stated that the dates for FTA negotiations would be finalized via diplomatic channels for early 2025. However, this latest proposal from the UK indicates a willingness to advance discussions sooner, with both sides preparing to address pending issues.

India is aiming to secure more opportunities for its skilled professionals in the UK market, particularly in IT and healthcare, along with tariff-free market access for certain goods. Meanwhile, the UK is pushing for reduced import duties on products like scotch whiskey and electric vehicles. The talks will also cover a bilateral investment treaty and span 26 chapters, including goods, services, and intellectual property rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)