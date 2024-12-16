Suman Bery Takes Helm of EAC-PM Amid Leadership Change

Suman Bery has assumed the role of chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) following the passing of renowned economist Bibek Debroy.

As the vice chairman of NITI Aayog, Bery now holds additional responsibility with the EAC-PM, which offers vital economic guidance to the Prime Minister.

The council, currently composed of esteemed members such as Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi, continues its mission to influence India's economic policy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)