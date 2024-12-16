Left Menu

Wall Street Gains Amidst Bitcoin Surge and Fed Anticipations

Wall Street experienced slight gains, led by eased U.S. Treasury yields and a new high for Bitcoin, as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut. Despite European market challenges, U.S. business activity gained traction. The potential formation of a Bitcoin reserve has sparked debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:57 IST
Wall Street Gains Amidst Bitcoin Surge and Fed Anticipations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street stocks edged upwards, driven by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields and investor preparations for a significant central bank meeting week. Bitcoin set a new record, buoyed by President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve.

The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is set to meet on Tuesday for its final 2024 monetary policy session, expected to end with a 25 basis point Fed rate cut. The Fed's economic forecasts will be under scrutiny as uncertainty on future rate paths remains amid strong economic indicators.

U.S. business activity accelerated, overcoming manufacturing sector issues, while Chinese retail sales data revealed a need for more stimulus. European stocks were pressured by France's downgrade, limiting market gains. The dollar index hovered as the Fed meeting's outcome was eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024