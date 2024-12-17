India Rising 2024: Nurturing Future Leaders at Vidyashilp University

At Vidyashilp University in Bengaluru, the India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024 gathered industry leaders, academics, and motivated students and parents for a vision-packed event on December 14. The summit, held at P Dayananda Pai Auditorium, aimed to inspire and guide the leaders of tomorrow as India scales new heights.

The event was graced by notable figures such as Dr. Sugata Marjit from Cornell University, Pranav Pai of 3one4 Capital, and others, who engaged attendees with discussions on India's economic trajectory, technology's transformative role, and educational pillars necessary for future successes. Workshops and debates provided a closer look into the educational pathways aligning with India's surge in global stature.

Highlights of the occasion included the Trailblazers of Tomorrow Awards and fascinating exhibits showcasing student innovations in robotics, design, and entrepreneurship. As a liberal education pioneer, Vidyashilp University continues to champion interdisciplinary and experiential learning, preparing students to become influential change-makers on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)