Left Menu

India Rising 2024: Nurturing Future Leaders at Vidyashilp University

Vidyashilp University's India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024 brought together top industry leaders, educators, and aspiring students to explore India's promising future. The event featured innovative workshops, insightful discussions, and showcased student achievements, aiming to empower the next generation as India emerges as a global powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:16 IST
India Rising 2024: Nurturing Future Leaders at Vidyashilp University
Vidyashilp University Showcases World Class Liberal Education in Bengaluru at 'India Rising 2024' Summit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At Vidyashilp University in Bengaluru, the India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024 gathered industry leaders, academics, and motivated students and parents for a vision-packed event on December 14. The summit, held at P Dayananda Pai Auditorium, aimed to inspire and guide the leaders of tomorrow as India scales new heights.

The event was graced by notable figures such as Dr. Sugata Marjit from Cornell University, Pranav Pai of 3one4 Capital, and others, who engaged attendees with discussions on India's economic trajectory, technology's transformative role, and educational pillars necessary for future successes. Workshops and debates provided a closer look into the educational pathways aligning with India's surge in global stature.

Highlights of the occasion included the Trailblazers of Tomorrow Awards and fascinating exhibits showcasing student innovations in robotics, design, and entrepreneurship. As a liberal education pioneer, Vidyashilp University continues to champion interdisciplinary and experiential learning, preparing students to become influential change-makers on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024