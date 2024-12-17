Hetakids: Revolutionizing Children's Personal Care

New Delhi [India], December 17: Hetakids, a trailblazing brand in the realm of children's personal care, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary on December 28. Catering specifically to children aged 5 to 12, Hetakids fills a significant market void by delivering age-appropriate products that guide kids through their transition from baby care to growing-up essentials.

Established on December 28, 2022, Hetakids dedicated its inaugural year to comprehensive market research, diving into the needs of parents and the specific requirements of the 5-12 age group. Acknowledging that traditional baby care products often fall short in effectiveness for this age due to their mild formulations, Hetakids launched an innovative product range designed to combat environmental factors like pollution.

"Our offerings respond to a vital need. Children in this age group face heightened exposure to pollutants, necessitating more effective care than conventional baby products provide," commented a spokesperson from Hetakids. The brand's product spectrum includes fruit-based shampoos, body washes, lotions, and hair oils, all crafted with natural ingredients and free from harmful chemicals, making them ideal for sensitive skin.

