Revolutionizing Agriculture: Coromandel and Mahindra's Drone Partnership
Coromandel International and Mahindra's farm equipment sector, Krish-e, announced a partnership to expand Coromandel's drone spraying services, Gromor Drive. Operational in seven Indian states, the initiative aims to enhance farming efficiency and income using technology-driven methods, accessible through Krish-e's app for selective spraying.
In a strategic move to bolster agricultural efficiency, Coromandel International and Mahindra's Krish-e private partnership announced the extension of Coromandel's Gromor Drive drone spraying services on Tuesday.
The service, operational in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, utilizes RPTO-trained pilots to offer technology-driven solutions to farmers. This initiative is backed by Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, ensuring reliable drone supply and pilot support.
The collaboration aims to maximize farm productivity and help farmers increase their income sustainably by accessing advanced technology through Mahindra's Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye App. This development marks a significant leap in the Indian agricultural landscape.
