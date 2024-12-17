Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Coromandel and Mahindra's Drone Partnership

Coromandel International and Mahindra's farm equipment sector, Krish-e, announced a partnership to expand Coromandel's drone spraying services, Gromor Drive. Operational in seven Indian states, the initiative aims to enhance farming efficiency and income using technology-driven methods, accessible through Krish-e's app for selective spraying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:17 IST
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Coromandel and Mahindra's Drone Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster agricultural efficiency, Coromandel International and Mahindra's Krish-e private partnership announced the extension of Coromandel's Gromor Drive drone spraying services on Tuesday.

The service, operational in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, utilizes RPTO-trained pilots to offer technology-driven solutions to farmers. This initiative is backed by Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, ensuring reliable drone supply and pilot support.

The collaboration aims to maximize farm productivity and help farmers increase their income sustainably by accessing advanced technology through Mahindra's Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye App. This development marks a significant leap in the Indian agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024