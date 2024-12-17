Left Menu

Gadkari Champions 'Made in India' Machinery for Cost-Effective Infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for the adoption of 'Made in India' machinery to reduce infrastructure project costs without compromising quality. Speaking at Assocham's conference, he emphasized the importance of local technology in strategically vital projects like the Zojila tunnel, enhancing connectivity to Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:49 IST
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged infrastructure stakeholders in India to prioritize the use of 'Made in India' machinery. This move, he asserted, would significantly lower project costs while maintaining quality.

Gadkari shared these insights during his speech at Assocham's 'Annual Infrastructure Conference: CEOs Roundtable Discussion and Achiever Awards' in the national capital, stressing how crucial it is to implement indigenous technology, especially in under-construction projects.

Citing the Zojila tunnel project, where 55 percent of the work is complete, Gadkari highlighted its strategic significance on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway, which is prone to closures due to heavy snowfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

