Gadkari Champions 'Made in India' Machinery for Cost-Effective Infrastructure
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for the adoption of 'Made in India' machinery to reduce infrastructure project costs without compromising quality. Speaking at Assocham's conference, he emphasized the importance of local technology in strategically vital projects like the Zojila tunnel, enhancing connectivity to Ladakh.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged infrastructure stakeholders in India to prioritize the use of 'Made in India' machinery. This move, he asserted, would significantly lower project costs while maintaining quality.
Gadkari shared these insights during his speech at Assocham's 'Annual Infrastructure Conference: CEOs Roundtable Discussion and Achiever Awards' in the national capital, stressing how crucial it is to implement indigenous technology, especially in under-construction projects.
Citing the Zojila tunnel project, where 55 percent of the work is complete, Gadkari highlighted its strategic significance on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway, which is prone to closures due to heavy snowfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's E-beam Technology Revolutionizes Medical Device Sterilization
India's Ambitious 2047 Vision: Transforming into a Global Science and Technology Hub
Delhi Zoo Embraces Nano Bubble Technology for Cleaner Ponds
Dharavi's Digital Revolution: Transforming Slum Rehabilitation with Technology
Innovative 'Nano Bubble Technology' Revolutionizes Zoo Water Purification