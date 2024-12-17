Pepperfry Elevates Madhusudan Bihani to CFO Amid Growth Drive
Pepperfry announces the promotion of Madhusudan Bihani as its new Chief Financial Officer. Previously serving as the Vice President of Finance, Bihani brings nearly 20 years of expertise in finance and corporate compliance. His role will focus on driving the company's growth through strategic financial planning and operations.
The e-commerce giant Pepperfry has promoted Madhusudan Bihani to the position of Chief Financial Officer, underscoring a significant step in its growth strategy.
Bihani previously served as Vice President of Finance, bringing close to two decades of experience in various financial and compliance domains to his new role.
His responsibilities in the elevated role will encompass overseeing the company's corporate strategy, financial operations, legal affairs, and pivotal fundraising efforts to ensure continued expansion.
