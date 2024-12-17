Pepperfry Elevates Madhusudan Bihani to CFO Amid Growth Drive

The e-commerce giant Pepperfry has promoted Madhusudan Bihani to the position of Chief Financial Officer, underscoring a significant step in its growth strategy.

Bihani previously served as Vice President of Finance, bringing close to two decades of experience in various financial and compliance domains to his new role.

His responsibilities in the elevated role will encompass overseeing the company's corporate strategy, financial operations, legal affairs, and pivotal fundraising efforts to ensure continued expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)