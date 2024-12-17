Skoda Auto India to Implement Price Hike in January
Skoda Auto India announced a price hike of up to 3% across its car range, effective January 1, due to rising costs. This change will affect models like the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq, while the new Kylaq will remain unaffected until 33,333 bookings are reached.
- Country:
- India
Skoda Auto India has announced a price increase of up to 3% across its vehicle lineup, starting January 1. The decision comes in response to escalating input and operational costs, the company stated on Tuesday.
This price adjustment will encompass the entire range of Skoda models available in India, including Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq. However, the recently launched Kylaq will not see a price increase until it hits 33,333 bookings, a milestone that is quickly approaching.
Skoda Auto India, a subsidiary of the European automaker Skoda Auto, is committed to maintaining the quality of its premium automotive offerings while managing increased production expenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Lingering Health Scars Decades After Disaster
Sean Penn Slams Oscars: Calls Out 'Cowardice' in Film Industry
Sean Penn's Bold Critique of the Oscars
Proud Moment for India: Indian Film Band of Maharajas Reaches Oscars Contention!
Golden Globe Nominations 2025: Streamlining for Oscars