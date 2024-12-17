Skoda Auto India to Implement Price Hike in January

Skoda Auto India has announced a price increase of up to 3% across its vehicle lineup, starting January 1. The decision comes in response to escalating input and operational costs, the company stated on Tuesday.

This price adjustment will encompass the entire range of Skoda models available in India, including Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq. However, the recently launched Kylaq will not see a price increase until it hits 33,333 bookings, a milestone that is quickly approaching.

Skoda Auto India, a subsidiary of the European automaker Skoda Auto, is committed to maintaining the quality of its premium automotive offerings while managing increased production expenses.

