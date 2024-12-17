Left Menu

Air India Express Safely Lands Due to Tyre Concerns

An Air India Express flight to Bahrain made a precautionary landing at Cochin International Airport due to a suspected tyre issue. The aircraft, carrying about 100 passengers, safely returned shortly after takeoff. The full emergency declared at the airport was later withdrawn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:03 IST
Air India Express Safely Lands Due to Tyre Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight bound for Bahrain made a precautionary landing at Cochin International Airport on Tuesday due to a suspected tyre issue, according to an airport source.

The aircraft, carrying approximately 100 passengers, was instructed to return shortly after takeoff following reports of possible tyre problems. It successfully landed at 12.35 pm after departing at 10.45 am. The emergency protocol initiated to ensure a safe landing was later canceled, as confirmed by an airport spokesperson.

Identifying the tyre issue promptly after takeoff, the aircraft was directed back to Cochin Airport as a preventive measure to prioritize passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024