Air India Express Safely Lands Due to Tyre Concerns
An Air India Express flight to Bahrain made a precautionary landing at Cochin International Airport due to a suspected tyre issue. The aircraft, carrying about 100 passengers, safely returned shortly after takeoff. The full emergency declared at the airport was later withdrawn.
An Air India Express flight bound for Bahrain made a precautionary landing at Cochin International Airport on Tuesday due to a suspected tyre issue, according to an airport source.
The aircraft, carrying approximately 100 passengers, was instructed to return shortly after takeoff following reports of possible tyre problems. It successfully landed at 12.35 pm after departing at 10.45 am. The emergency protocol initiated to ensure a safe landing was later canceled, as confirmed by an airport spokesperson.
Identifying the tyre issue promptly after takeoff, the aircraft was directed back to Cochin Airport as a preventive measure to prioritize passenger safety.
