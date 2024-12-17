Left Menu

France Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Political Uncertainty

France's economic growth will remain weak yet steady into the first half of 2025, with political turmoil over the pending 2025 budget affecting consumer confidence and business activities. INSEE predicts stagnant growth in Q4 2024, followed by minor gains in early 2025 driven by export and consumer activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:32 IST
France Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Political Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's economy is projected to experience weak yet steady growth through mid-2025 amid ongoing political conflicts over the 2025 budget, according to INSEE. The standoff poses risks to consumer and business sentiments, potentially hindering economic activities in the euro zone's second-largest economy.

INSEE forecasts the economy will stagnate in the final quarter of 2024, resulting in a full-year growth of 1.1%. Growth is expected to climb by 0.2% in both the first and second quarters of 2025, aided by increased exports and a slight boost in consumer spending.

The lack of a new budget due to political opposition is creating uncertainty, as temporary legislation is rushed through parliament to avert a governmental shutdown. INSEE anticipates a minor inflation rise from 1.3% in November to 1.5% in January, before decreasing mid-year with falling electricity prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024