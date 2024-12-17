France Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Political Uncertainty

France's economy is projected to experience weak yet steady growth through mid-2025 amid ongoing political conflicts over the 2025 budget, according to INSEE. The standoff poses risks to consumer and business sentiments, potentially hindering economic activities in the euro zone's second-largest economy.

INSEE forecasts the economy will stagnate in the final quarter of 2024, resulting in a full-year growth of 1.1%. Growth is expected to climb by 0.2% in both the first and second quarters of 2025, aided by increased exports and a slight boost in consumer spending.

The lack of a new budget due to political opposition is creating uncertainty, as temporary legislation is rushed through parliament to avert a governmental shutdown. INSEE anticipates a minor inflation rise from 1.3% in November to 1.5% in January, before decreasing mid-year with falling electricity prices.

