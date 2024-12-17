India's E-Commerce Export Hubs: A Global Market Game-Changer

The government of India is paving the way for the development of e-commerce export hubs as a strategic initiative to establish a significant footprint in the global market. Among the applicants is logistics giant DHL, alongside other firms seeking to capitalize on this opportunity.

Prominent logistics aggregator Shiprocket and Cargo Service Centre have been greenlit for pilot projects to establish these hubs. According to a senior official, five more applications are under consideration, from which three have already been shortlisted. This move aligns with the country's Foreign Trade Policy of 2023, marking a pivotal step toward achieving a target of USD 200 billion in exports by 2030.

Key features of these hubs include expedited customs and security processes, quality certifications, and a streamlined re-import policy. The pilot project, deemed an 'E-Commerce Export Hub', aims to create a supportive infrastructure for Indian SMEs to compete globally, leveraging partnerships with entities like DGFT, CBIC, and private sector leaders such as the DHL Group.

