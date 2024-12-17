Strengthening Ties: Assam CM's Pivotal Bhutan Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Bhutan, emphasizing the strengthening of historical ties and regional economic development. Sarma met with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to discuss future collaborative efforts between Assam and Bhutan.

During his visit, Sarma addressed key issues such as connectivity, trade, and the shared heritage between the regions. His interactions also covered discussions on Bhutan's developmental projects, particularly the Gelephu Mindfulness City, which is expected to have a transformative impact on the local economy.

Further discussions with Bhutanese leadership, including Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, centered on the exploration of new trade routes and the enhancement of border trade infrastructure. Sarma also underscored Assam's commitment to regional development through initiatives like Asom Mala, demonstrating continued support for bilateral partnerships.

