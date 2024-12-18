Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Tumble as Investors Anticipate Fed Decision

U.S. stocks declined as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement. Despite positive retail sales data, uncertainty loomed due to expected interest rate cuts and the Fed's economic projections. The Dow faced a prolonged losing streak, while energy sectors led the decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:26 IST
U.S. Stocks Tumble as Investors Anticipate Fed Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks took a downward turn as investors displayed caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's final policy announcement of the year. Economic data revealed robust consumer spending, but concerns loomed over the Fed's decision on interest rates.

Despite a notable increase in U.S. retail sales, largely fueled by motor vehicle purchases, investor focus remained largely on the Fed's anticipated interest rate cut and its summary of economic projections. The central bank's approach in handling a resilient economy with sticky inflation is under the microscope, especially with policy expectations from the incoming Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, marking its longest losing streak since February 1978, while major S&P sectors, led by energy, dropped. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq continued to thrive, setting new records, thanks to boosts in consumer discretionary stocks, particularly Tesla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024