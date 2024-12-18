Rate Decisions & Market Moves: Global Economic Forecast

The global financial stage is set as central banks across the world gear up for significant policy announcements. As the U.S. Federal Reserve takes center stage, investors are also closely watching the Bank of Japan, with speculations about potential rate hikes.

The Bank of England, along with other European central banks, is expected to make crucial decisions that could shift the economic landscape. Despite strong wage growth in the UK, the BoE is anticipated to keep its rates steady, affecting investor expectations and market movements.

Amidst these monetary policy anticipations, the U.S. economy showcases its strength through robust retail sales, reinforcing the Fed's likely decision to lower rates, a move that may define market trends into the next year.

