Gleneagles BGS Hospital Launches Groundbreaking Polytrauma Team in Bengaluru

Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru has marked a major advancement in its trauma care services by launching a pioneering Polytrauma Team, which underscores its esteemed leadership in multi-organ transplant care. This groundbreaking 16-member team comprises experts spanning Emergency Medicine, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Anesthesia, and more, ensuring comprehensive trauma management.

Dr. Jatinder Arora, Cluster COO, highlighted the hospital's ongoing dedication to clinical excellence, noting its history as Karnataka's first hospital for multi-organ transplants. The new polytrauma team continues this legacy, leveraging interdisciplinary expertise for rapid, life-saving interventions.

With key figures such as Assistant Commissioner of Police Basavaraj Teli attending the launch, accolades were given for the hospital's extraordinary facilities and team coordination. The development not only sets new benchmarks for trauma care but also reinforces Gleneagles' standing as a medical pillar in critical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)