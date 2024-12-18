Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Kurla BEST Bus Accident Exonerates Driver of Intoxication

The driver's medical assessments after the Kurla BEST bus accident that resulted in eight fatalities have shown he was neither intoxicated nor mentally impaired at the time. Although the driver cited brake failure, investigations revealed no mechanical faults, hinting at possible human error due to inadequate training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:42 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Kurla BEST Bus Accident Exonerates Driver of Intoxication
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The latest findings on the Kurla BEST bus tragedy, which resulted in eight fatalities, have brought new insights. Driver Sanjay More's medical evaluations reveal he was neither intoxicated nor mentally unstable during the incident, according to police statements on Wednesday.

The lethal event unfolded when More, operating an electric bus on a wet-lease from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) enterprise, veered into a crowd on December 9 in Mumbai's Kurla. Over 40 individuals suffered injuries, and multiple vehicles sustained damage.

Despite initial claims of brake failure by More, regional transport office investigations indicated no mechanical issues. The incident highlights potential human error, partly attributed to insufficient training on automatic buses. More remains in custody on charges of reckless driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024