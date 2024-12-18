Mystery Unfolds: Kurla BEST Bus Accident Exonerates Driver of Intoxication

The latest findings on the Kurla BEST bus tragedy, which resulted in eight fatalities, have brought new insights. Driver Sanjay More's medical evaluations reveal he was neither intoxicated nor mentally unstable during the incident, according to police statements on Wednesday.

The lethal event unfolded when More, operating an electric bus on a wet-lease from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) enterprise, veered into a crowd on December 9 in Mumbai's Kurla. Over 40 individuals suffered injuries, and multiple vehicles sustained damage.

Despite initial claims of brake failure by More, regional transport office investigations indicated no mechanical issues. The incident highlights potential human error, partly attributed to insufficient training on automatic buses. More remains in custody on charges of reckless driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

