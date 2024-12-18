Left Menu

Bihar's Bold Vision: A New Era for Business Growth

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the state's readiness to foster a conducive business environment with improved infrastructure and security, aiming to attract both domestic and global investors. Ahead of the 'Bihar Business Connect' Summit, Choudhary highlighted incentives and developmental steps to boost economic growth and employment in Bihar.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has made a compelling case for the state's burgeoning capabilities as a business hub, highlighting significant strides in infrastructure improvement and security to attract investors worldwide.

In an interview with PTI, Choudhary, who also holds the finance minister portfolio, expressed confidence in Bihar's preparedness to support businesses, underlining efforts to transform the state's image and stimulate the economy through employment creation and enhanced growth.

The upcoming 'Bihar Business Connect' Summit in December aims to showcase these developments, offering incentives for industries, and spotlighting opportunities in sectors like food processing, ethanol production, and MSME promotion, coupled with new infrastructure such as airports and improved connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

