Left Menu

GST Council Eyes Health & Life Insurance Rate Revamp

The GST Council is set to discuss the rationalisation of tax rates on health and life insurance at an upcoming meeting. Recently, calls for reducing these rates have intensified, led by leaders from opposition states. The decision follows a report by a Group of Ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:39 IST
GST Council Eyes Health & Life Insurance Rate Revamp
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council is preparing to address the rationalisation of tax rates on health and life insurance products at its upcoming meeting in Jaisalmer. According to sources, the Group of Ministers, headed by Bihar Minister Samrat Chaudhary, has already submitted a report on this matter to the Council.

Initially tasked with examining GST rates on medical insurance, the Group of Ministers aims to inform the Council for a potential review. Currently, both life and medical insurance premiums incur a GST rate of 18 per cent, prompting calls from several opposition-led states for rate reductions. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is among those advocating for change.

The GST Council, a constitutional body comprising representatives from the Centre, States, and Union Territories, evaluates rates and exemptions. In its 54th meeting in New Delhi last September, the Council decided to form a Group of Ministers to explore these issues comprehensively. Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have protested outside Parliament, pushing for the rollback of GST on insurance products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024