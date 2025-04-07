Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Defends Teachers Amid Recruitment Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended teachers who lost jobs after the Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of over 25,000 school staff appointments. She alleged a conspiracy to undermine education and pledged to protect deserving teachers, urging legal intervention to resolve the recruitment debacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:23 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has staunchly defended teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court decision to uphold the Calcutta High Court's order cancelling the appointment of over 25,000 school staff. The appointments, made by the School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016, were found to be marred by fraud.

Banerjee accused unnamed conspirators of attempting to destroy the education system, stating, "Teachers are the gateways to higher education... and you're calling them incompetent. Who is playing this game?" She vowed to protect deserving teachers from losing their jobs.

The Supreme Court's April 3 ruling revealed that the recruitment process was tainted by large-scale manipulations. Banerjee urged legal experts such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal to explore potential remedies on behalf of the state government. She emphasized the state's obligation to ensure job security for rightful candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

