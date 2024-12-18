Bihar Business Connect 2024: Pioneering Industrial Growth
Bihar will host the second edition of Bihar Business Connect on December 19-20 to boost industrial growth. The event showcases Bihar as an investment hub, following the success of the 2023 edition. Featuring reforms and policies, it aims to highlight the state's economic and industrial potential.
- Country:
- India
Bihar is poised to host the second Bihar Business Connect on December 19-20, aiming to accelerate industrial and entrepreneurial growth in the state. The event, managed by the state's Department of Industries, will highlight Bihar as an emerging vibrant investment destination.
The previous edition saw significant participation with 278 investment proposals worth Rs 50,530 crore, 244 of which have been implemented. This year's event features prominent figures like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and aims to further establish Bihar's industrial potential.
The government has laid out several initiatives such as the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2016, sector-specific policies, and the Startup Bihar Policy. Key focus areas include manufacturing, infrastructure, and exports, with Bihar showing remarkable developments in sectors like textiles, biofuels, and IT.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asomi Saras Mela: A Celebration of Craft and Entrepreneurship
Chhattisgarh Aims for World-Class Road Network and Industrial Growth
Antler India's Ambitious Investment Leap: $25 Million for 50 Startups by 2025
Moglix and DPIIT Join Forces to Boost Manufacturing Startups
Govt to Allocate Spaces for MSMEs in New Townships to Boost Industrial Growth: Piyush Goyal