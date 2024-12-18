Left Menu

Bihar Business Connect 2024: Pioneering Industrial Growth

Bihar will host the second edition of Bihar Business Connect on December 19-20 to boost industrial growth. The event showcases Bihar as an investment hub, following the success of the 2023 edition. Featuring reforms and policies, it aims to highlight the state's economic and industrial potential.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:19 IST
Bihar is poised to host the second Bihar Business Connect on December 19-20, aiming to accelerate industrial and entrepreneurial growth in the state. The event, managed by the state's Department of Industries, will highlight Bihar as an emerging vibrant investment destination.

The previous edition saw significant participation with 278 investment proposals worth Rs 50,530 crore, 244 of which have been implemented. This year's event features prominent figures like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and aims to further establish Bihar's industrial potential.

The government has laid out several initiatives such as the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2016, sector-specific policies, and the Startup Bihar Policy. Key focus areas include manufacturing, infrastructure, and exports, with Bihar showing remarkable developments in sectors like textiles, biofuels, and IT.

