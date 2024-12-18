Atul Hegde Honored Among ELITE's Most Influential in Dubai

In a prestigious ceremony at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, Atul Hegde, known for his pivotal role in digital media, was honored by ELITE Magazine as one of its Most Influential figures. This accolade places Hegde in the company of prominent Indian personalities such as filmmaker Karan Johar and entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia.

A trailblazer in advertising and digital marketing, Hegde has been credited with empowering startups and reshaping brand strategies through his venture, Rainmaker Ventures. His efforts have not only set a benchmark in innovative communication but also provided inspiration for future leaders in the field.

ELITE Magazine, guided by founder Puraskar Thadani, is renowned for recognizing trailblazers across diverse industries on a global scale. Supported by JACOB & CO., BNW Developments, and GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY, the event celebrated excellence, reinforcing ELITE's status as a leading platform in spotlighting industry shapers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)