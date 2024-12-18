Left Menu

Atul Hegde Honored Among ELITE's Most Influential in Dubai

Atul Hegde, a digital media pioneer, has been recognized by ELITE Magazine as one of its Most Influential figures at Dubai's Museum of the Future. Hegde joins esteemed Indian personalities in setting benchmarks in advertising and digital marketing, celebrated for shaping future industry trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:32 IST
Atul Hegde Honored Among ELITE's Most Influential in Dubai
Atul Hegde Honored at ELITE Most Influential Indians 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a prestigious ceremony at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, Atul Hegde, known for his pivotal role in digital media, was honored by ELITE Magazine as one of its Most Influential figures. This accolade places Hegde in the company of prominent Indian personalities such as filmmaker Karan Johar and entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia.

A trailblazer in advertising and digital marketing, Hegde has been credited with empowering startups and reshaping brand strategies through his venture, Rainmaker Ventures. His efforts have not only set a benchmark in innovative communication but also provided inspiration for future leaders in the field.

ELITE Magazine, guided by founder Puraskar Thadani, is renowned for recognizing trailblazers across diverse industries on a global scale. Supported by JACOB & CO., BNW Developments, and GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY, the event celebrated excellence, reinforcing ELITE's status as a leading platform in spotlighting industry shapers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024