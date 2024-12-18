Practus Boosts Leadership with Five Expert Appointments

Practus, a prominent firm specializing in performance improvement and business transformation, has bolstered its leadership by onboarding five accomplished professionals. These industry veterans, with extensive expertise in strategy, operations, and transformation, will enhance Practus' capacity to provide effective solutions and measurable value to clients.

Among the new appointees is Abhinav Kumar, with a background from IIM Calcutta and IIT Kharagpur, who brings experience in handling large-scale transformation projects worldwide. Similarly, Shashank Silhare and Bharat Unadkat come from notable roles in firms such as KPMG and Ernst & Young, fortifying Practus' strategic and operational capabilities.

The leadership expansion also includes Sharan Prakash and Rajaram Ganesan, both of whom have excelled in digital strategy and operational innovation. CEO Deepak Narayanan expressed enthusiasm about this strategic reinforcement and its potential to position Practus as a formidable advisor in sustainable performance improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)