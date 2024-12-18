Left Menu

Practus Boosts Leadership with Five Expert Appointments

Practus, a leading firm in performance improvement and business transformation, has strengthened its leadership by appointing five seasoned professionals. With backgrounds in strategy, operations, and client success, these experts aim to enhance service offerings, deepen client relationships, and drive innovation, reinforcing Practus' position as a top advisory firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:40 IST
Practus Boosts Leadership with Five Expert Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Practus, a prominent firm specializing in performance improvement and business transformation, has bolstered its leadership by onboarding five accomplished professionals. These industry veterans, with extensive expertise in strategy, operations, and transformation, will enhance Practus' capacity to provide effective solutions and measurable value to clients.

Among the new appointees is Abhinav Kumar, with a background from IIM Calcutta and IIT Kharagpur, who brings experience in handling large-scale transformation projects worldwide. Similarly, Shashank Silhare and Bharat Unadkat come from notable roles in firms such as KPMG and Ernst & Young, fortifying Practus' strategic and operational capabilities.

The leadership expansion also includes Sharan Prakash and Rajaram Ganesan, both of whom have excelled in digital strategy and operational innovation. CEO Deepak Narayanan expressed enthusiasm about this strategic reinforcement and its potential to position Practus as a formidable advisor in sustainable performance improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024