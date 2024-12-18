Cochin Shipyard's Ambitious Launch: Reinforcing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with Norway-Bound Vessels

In a significant boost to India's maritime prowess, Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited, a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard, has unveiled six cutting-edge eco-friendly cargo vessels tailored for Norway's Wilson ASA. This strategic launch took place under the patronage of prominent figures, including Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Norway's Minister Counsellor, alongside Wilson ASA's CFO Einar Tornes and Cochin Shipyard's Chairman Madhu S Nair.

Designed by the Netherlands-based Conoship International, these diesel-electric vessels measuring 89.43 meters in length are not just feats of engineering; they symbolize Cochin Shipyard's commitment to India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives. Wilson ASA, a major player in Europe's short sea shipping realm, extends its collaboration with an additional order of eight vessels, reflecting their trust in Udupi-Cochin Shipyard's quality and expertise.

Operating over 130 vessels, Wilson ASA is a pivotal player in Europe's dry cargo transport. Udupi-Cochin Shipyard reinforces its global footprint by furthering construction for Wilson ASA, now holding an order book exceeding Rs 1500 crore. The success story follows, after the yard's turnaround post-acquisition by Cochin Shipyard in 2020, marking India's steadfast progress in international shipbuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)