Uttar Pradesh to Host India's First AI City with STT GDC India Partnership

STT GDC India collaborates with the Uttar Pradesh Government to establish India's first AI City, enhancing digital infrastructure and innovation. This initiative will pave the way for a robust AI ecosystem, aiming to boost the state's economy to USD 1 trillion by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:21 IST
STT GDC India Joins Uttar Pradesh Government to Facilitate the Establishment of AI City Project. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India) has inked a milestone Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to develop India's first AI City, BusinessWire India reported. Envisioned to be a hub for artificial intelligence innovation, this partnership marks a significant step towards making Uttar Pradesh a digital leader.

The collaboration focuses on building a formidable AI ecosystem by establishing advanced data centers and computing infrastructure. STT GDC India, renowned for its expertise in colocation and data center services, will deliver state-of-the-art facilities and support AI computing infrastructure with its partners. This initiative is expected to drive substantial growth in digital sectors, startup innovation, and research.

STT GDC India's Chief Operating Officer, Lalit Khanna, expressed gratitude towards the government's visionary project and reaffirmed the company's commitment to empowering Uttar Pradesh's digital expansion. With investments worth INR 4100 Crores, STT GDC India has already operationalized its first data center park in Noida, with future projects planned. The AI City is set to be a groundbreaking stride in nurturing an advanced AI ecosystem, broadening access to digital services, and significantly contributing to the state's goal of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

