Tourism Seeks Infrastructure Boost: A Push for Recognition

Tourism stakeholders, led by Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, are advocating for 'infrastructure' status for the industry to attract investment and recognition. The move aims to enhance the sector's economic role, make properties more appealing, and potentially classify tourism services as 'deemed exports' for foreign earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:59 IST
Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has urged industry stakeholders to draft a proposal for the travel and tourism sector to receive 'infrastructure' status. This comes amid longstanding demands from hospitality players aiming to make investments in new properties more lucrative.

During the annual CII Tourism Summit, Shekhawat revealed ongoing discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasizing the need for solid proposals. Indian Hotels Company Limited CEO Puneet Chhatwal also voiced the industry's needs, focusing on granting infrastructure status and recognizing tourism as a key economic contributor.

Chhatwal highlighted the importance of classifying tourism services for foreign tourists as 'deemed exports', allowing them GST exemptions. This change could significantly boost India's allure as a global tourism hub, he noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

