Honda and Nissan: A Potential $54 Billion Merger

Honda and Nissan, two giants in the automotive world, are in discussions over a possible merger, as revealed by insiders on Wednesday. This comes amid mounting competition from Tesla and Chinese car manufacturers, potentially reshaping Japan's former juggernaut auto industry.

The merger, if realized, would create a formidable $54 billion company with an annual output of 7.4 million vehicles. Such a move would position the combined entity as the third-largest in global vehicle sales, trailing only Toyota and Volkswagen.

While Honda and Nissan have already established a strategic partnership to collaborate on electric vehicle development, Nissan's recent financial troubles have underscored the urgency for deeper cooperation with Honda. Despite no official deal being announced as of yet, discussions continue to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)