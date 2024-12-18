Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Navy Craft Collides with Mumbai Ferry

A tragic collision between a Navy speed boat and a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast resulted in 13 deaths and 99 rescues. Witnesses recount the fatal incident and criticize the absence of adequate safety measures like life jackets onboard the ill-fated vessel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:57 IST
A devastating maritime accident occurred off Mumbai's coast as a Navy speed boat collided with a passenger ferry, leading to the loss of 13 lives. The ferry, carrying over 100 passengers, was en route to Elephanta Island when the unexpected collision happened.

Eyewitness Ganesh, who was rescued, recounted the moments before the impact, noting the Navy craft's unusual movements in the water. "The thought crossed my mind that the craft might hit us," he noted, describing the horrifying seconds leading up to the crash.

In the aftermath, questions were raised about safety measures on the ferry. "There weren't enough life jackets," another survivor, Vinayak Mattham, pointed out, expressing concerns over inadequate safety protocols as rescue operations commenced swiftly by the Navy and Coast Guard within minutes of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

