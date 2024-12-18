Northeast Development: Unveiling Investment and Opportunity

The government is making substantial investments in the northeast, unveiling 19 projects valued at Rs 88,000 crore, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking at the CII Annual Tourism Summit, Scindia emphasized the region's potential in talent, agriculture, and tourism.

'There are 19 projects right now in the northeast worth 88,000 crore. The northeast has seen an unprecedented level of investment,' said Scindia. Addressing the Manipur issue, he mentioned, 'It's not a new problem; it has persisted over decades. However, the government is fully aware and actively engaged in resolving it. Besides Manipur, the rest of the northeast is an island of tranquillity.'

With these investments, the government aims to unlock the region's untapped potential, fostering growth in multiple sectors including agriculture, horticulture, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)