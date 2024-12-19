Left Menu

Fed Signals Slowed Rate Cuts Amid Stable Economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut interest rates and signaled a slower pace for future reductions. Stable unemployment and moderate inflation contribute to the decision. Fed projections indicate further modest cuts by 2025. Political uncertainty with Trump complicates the economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:53 IST
Fed Signals Slowed Rate Cuts Amid Stable Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced a cut in interest rates on Wednesday, but signaled a slowing pace of further reductions due to a stable unemployment rate and moderate inflation levels. The Federal Open Market Committee noted that economic activity continues to expand robustly, with unemployment remaining low and inflation slightly elevated.

In a statement, the Committee revealed plans to scrutinize incoming data and economic risks, setting up a likely pause in rate cuts at its January 28-29 meeting. Projections now indicate just two quarter-point cuts by the end of 2025, marking a slowdown compared to previous expectations.

The policy shift coincides with political uncertainty following President-elect Donald Trump's election win, with Fed staff considering potential impacts of his proposed economic policies. Despite this, growth is projected to remain above potential next year, with inflation exceeding the target until 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024