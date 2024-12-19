Left Menu

Fed's Cautious Approach: A Prelude to Economic Shifts

The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut interest rates, but Chair Jerome Powell indicated additional cuts depend on inflation progress. The policy change reflects anticipated economic shifts under Trump's presidency. Markets responded with reduced expectations of further cuts amid forecasts of prolonged high inflation and slow economic adjustment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 03:14 IST
Fed's Cautious Approach: A Prelude to Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates highlights a cautious approach reflected in Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. While the U.S. central bank lowered rates by a quarter percentage point, Powell emphasized the need for prudence regarding future reductions, contingent on inflation progress.

The announcement sent shockwaves through Wall Street, leading to declining stocks and reevaluated market predictions on future borrowing costs. Powell's acknowledgment of a 'new phase' under the incoming Trump Administration has prompted economic stakeholders to brace for impending shifts.

Fed officials revised projections, indicating limited rate cuts through 2025. With inflation persistently above target and uncertainty surrounding Trump's policies, policymakers remain vigilant. The Fed's gradualist stance underscores a strategic response to economic ambiguities on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024